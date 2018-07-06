WEST GREENWICH, Conn. (WHDH) — A Rhode Island woman is facing a drunken driving charge after state police say she got behind the wheel Thursday morning with a blood-alcohol content level that was four times over the legal limit and a 12-year-old passenger.

Michelle Powers, 52, of West Greenwich, was pulled over around 8:40 a.m. after troopers saw her driving erratically on Route 102 in West Greenwich, according to state police.

Powers, who allegedly showed signs of impairment and failed a series of field sobriety tests, was arrested. A 12-year-old girl who was in the car with her was turned over to relatives.

Troopers transported Powers to the state police Hope Valley barracks, where an alcohol breath test registered at .319 and .327 percent. The legal limit in Rhode Island is .08 percent.

Powers was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, BAC of .15 or greater, with a child under the age of 13 in the car.

