WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island fugitive is facing a slew of charges after he used a Taser on a police officer and a police K-9 during a foot pursuit that broke out after he crashed a stolen car in West Bridgewater, authorities said.

Jesse Marinaro, 30, of Providence, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Brockton District Court on two fugitive from justice warrants, four outstanding default warrants, two counts of assault and battery on a police dog, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering in the daytime, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to stop for police, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property, according to West Bridgewater police.

Officers responding to complaints about a driver who appeared to be going in and out of consciousness behind the wheel of his vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday found a gray Toyota operating in and out of the travel lanes at the intersection of Manley and West streets, police said.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over but it reportedly sped away into oncoming traffic before striking another car.

The driver, later identified as Marinaro, continued to drive away before he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the woods, police said.

He then allegedly fled on foot into the woodline toward a neighboring condominium complex.

Marinaro entered the complex and broke into a home that was occupied at the time; however, he was chased off by the homeowner, police said.

While running from the condominium, police say an officer caught up to Marinaro and attempted to apprehend him.

A brief struggle ensued and both the officer and Marinaro fell to the ground, police said.

Marinaro made several attempts to pull the officer’s Taser from his holster and while he did that, he deployed the Taser and stunned both the officer and himself, police added.

This reportedly incapacitated the officer for several seconds.

Marinaro then gained control of the officer’s Taser and continued to flee, police said.

He then attempted to break into one of the responding police cruisers; however, he was unable to get inside because the vehicle was locked, police said.

Marinaro allegedly proceeded to run into a wooded area between West and Crescent streets.

Responding units set up a perimeter before deploying a K-9 officer and his K-9 partner, Fedor, to search the area.

They were able to locate Marinaro in a backyard on Crescent Street, police said.

After refusing several attempts to comply, K-9 Fedor was deployed to assist in Marinaro’s apprehension, police added.

Marinaro allegedly attempted to fight K-9 Fedor and used the Taser to stun the K-9 repeatedly.

Officers were able to subdue Marinaro and take him into custody, police said.

Two officers were treated at area hospitals for injuries sustained and are expected to make a full recovery.

K-9 Fedor is also said to be doing well.

Marinaro was evaluated by paramedics before being transported to an area hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)