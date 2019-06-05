Police: RI man admitted to killing cab driver in the Back Bay after he was refused a ride

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man who has been ordered held without bail on a murder charge allegedly told police he shot and killed a cab driver in the Back Bay on Tuesday because he was refused a ride to Mansfield.

Phillip Foy, 34, of Pawtucket, was arraigned Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges of murder, armed carjacking, and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the 11 a.m. shooting at the intersection of West Newton Street and Huntington Avenue.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired found Luckinson Oruma, 60, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Tufts Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Prosecutor John Verner told the packed courtroom that Foy fired nine gunshots, striking Oruma in the back and neck.

“Preliminary analysis at the medical examiner’s office is that there were nine bullet wounds,” he said.

After the shots rang out near The Collonade Hotel, Foy allegedly stole the man’s cab and drove to the area of 1 Ring Road, where he was arrested outside Shaw’s Supermarket.

Foy later admitted to shooting the father of five during a fight that broke out when he was refused a ride to Mansfield, according to court documents.

“He pulled Mr. Oruma out of the cab, shot one time,” Verner said. “Mr. Oruma fell to the ground and then the defendant stood over Mr. Oruma and fired a few more times.”

Police say they recovered the black semi-automatic handgun used in the shooting nearby.

Foy is due back in court on July 9.

Joe Litvack, treasurer of Independent Taxi, says the company is devastated by the loss of Oruma, who is a devoted father of five, husband and employee.

“It’s terrible for everyone and I imagine his family, I mean you do not expect your loved one to walk out the door and not come back,” he said.

People who live and work in the area, like Mark Pazilo, were left shaken.

“In a busy intersection there is hundreds of people here every day, every time during the day,” he described. “It is concerning.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)