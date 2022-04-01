CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man is facing charges that he shot and killed his dog and then dumped the body.

Cranston police said Friday that the 37-year-old city resident shot his family’s 18-month-old male dog in the head earlier this week. Authorities describe the dog as a Bully mix.

They say he wrapped its body in a blanket and left it near a dumpster in a parking lot, where it was later discovered.

Police say the dog had a chip in its collar that led them to the owner’s house. During a search, officers found a stolen .22 caliber pistol.

The public defender’s office, which is representing the suspect, didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Friday.

WLNE-TV reports he told officers he shot the dog because he didn’t feel safe having it around his children.

The man is charged with malicious killing of an animal, possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon and firing in a compact area.

He was arraigned Friday and released on $20,000 bail. He’s due back in court in June and is barred from having any animals in his care in the meantime.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)