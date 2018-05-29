Police: RI man was drunk, driving more than 100 mph with toddler in the car

RICHMOND, R.I. (WHDH) — A Rhode Island man is facing drunken driving and child endangerment charges after police say he was caught driving 100 mph with a toddler in his car.

Jarvis Williams, 34, of West Warwick, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Saturday after state troopers received numerous 911 calls reporting a possibly drunken driver heading south on I-95 in Richmond, according to Rhode Island State Police.

After being pulled over for driving in excess of 100 mph, Williams was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol while a child under the age of 13 was present and refusal to submit to a chemical test. Police say they found an unsecured toddler in the back seat.

Williams was also cited for speeding, following too closely, lane violations, and aggressive driving.

The Department of Children, Youth and Families was notified and the child was turned over to the custody of his mother.

