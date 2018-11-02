Police: RI woman arrested after $110K worth of cocaine, fentanyl found in carton of juice boxes

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WHDH) — A Providence woman is facing drug trafficking charges after she was allegedly caught with $110,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl that was stashed in a carton of juice boxes.

A Rhode Island state trooper conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 95 in West Greenwich about 3 p.m. Thursday arrested Ana Melendez Santana, 23, after finding 3 kilos of cocaine worth $100,000 and 4.3 ounces of fentanyl worth an estimated $10,000 in a container of juice boxes, according to police.

Santana is expected to be arraigned on Friday in Third Division District Court on charges including manufacturing, possessing, and delivering more than one kilo of cocaine, delivering or possessing cocaine with intent to deliver and manufacture and delivering or possessing fentanyl with intent to deliver and manufacture.

