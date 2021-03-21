BOSTON (WHDH) - A rideshare driver is facing a kidnapping charge after police say he trapped a woman inside his car by putting on the child safety locks before climbing into the backseat while laughing periodically in Brighton Thursday night.

Kamal Essalak, 47, of Acton, was arrested in Acton Saturday in the area of 7323 Avalon Drive on an outstanding warrant out of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of kidnapping, according to Boston police.

The charge stemmed from an incident that happened in the area of 1139 Commonwealth Ave. in Brighton around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

A woman told officers that she had requested a ride via a common online ridesharing service and that when she got into the vehicle, driven by Essalak, she noted that he was behaving strangely.

She asked Essalak to let her out of the vehicle but when he stopped the car, she discovered that the child safety looks had been enabled on both rear doors, making her exit impossible and trapping her inside, police said.

She began to scream and bang on the glass in an attempt to draw attention all while Essalak allegedly began to climb into the rear passenger area while laughing periodically.

The victim was able to quickly slide around Essalak and into the driver’s seat, at which time she was able to unlock the door and exit the vehicle, making her way to safety, police said.

Essalak is expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court.

Boston police are advising anyone using a ridesharing service to take an extra moment upon entering the vehicle they have requested to see if the child safety door locks have been enabled.

On most modern cars and SUVs, these safety locks are located on the inside panel of the rear doors, below wherever the door latch mechanism is located, police said, adding that they are usually quite small and made of dark colored or black plastic making them difficult to see under darkened conditions.

