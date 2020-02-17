Police: Rideshare kidnapping in Boston was ‘misunderstanding,’ no charges sought

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say an incident involving a woman who was driven to the New Hampshire border after getting into a ridesharing vehicle in Boston early Sunday morning was simply a “misunderstanding” and that they won’t be seeking charges against the driver.

The investigation was launched after a woman in her 20s who tried to order a Lyft ride home from a bar in the area of Faneuil Hall around 1 a.m. ended up at a gas station near the New Hampshire border, according to police.

But police say they’ve since learned the driver was a licensed ride-share driver and that he took the woman on a 30-minute ride north because he thought she was a person who had requested a ride there. A language barrier prevented him from explaining the situation, police said.

The woman, who was unhurt, ran from the vehicle and flagged down another motorist, who took her home.

In a statement, Lyft said, “Safety is fundamental to Lyft. We take any allegation like this incredibly seriously, and are conducting a thorough investigation of the incident. We have been in touch with the rider to offer support, and have deactivated the driver while we investigate. We have been in contact with law enforcement and will continue to help in every way we can.”

