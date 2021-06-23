HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A rifle-wielding New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he threatened to kill his father on Wednesday.

Joshua M. White, 33, of Belmont, was arrested on charges including disorderly conduct, criminal threatening, and criminal trespass, according to the Hampton Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of suspicious activity at a home in the area of Towle Farm Road and Merrill Industrial Drive in Hampton learned that White had visited his father’s home and demanded to speak with him, police said.

When White was told to leave, he allegedly returned with a rifle in hand and said that he was going to “pop his father and end it for good.”

White was later taken into custody in Belmont. He was said to be found in possession of an Airsoft rifle that resembled a real firearm.

He is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Hampton District Court.

The incident remains under investigation.

