Police: Road rage incident leads to drug bust in Arlington

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men are under arrest after allegedly brandishing a gun during a road rage incident that led to a drug bust in Arington on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported road rage incident where a handgun was shown stopped the suspect vehicle and found $25,000, and nearly 12 ounces of marijuana, according to Arlington police.

As a result of the seizure, Jaylon S. Butler, 23, Malachi Barnett, 23, and Branden D. Taylor, 24, of Everett, were each arrested on a charge of possessing a class D substance (marijuana) with intent to distribute. Butler was also charged with operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license.

No firearm was recovered during the search and the investigation into the road rage incident is active.

In a statement, Arlington Police Chief Frederick Ryan said, “The messages are clear: Criminals cannot escape by coming across a municipal border, and while our communities have made great strides toward helping those who use drugs, we continue to aggressively pursue those who sell drugs.”

All three are expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Arlington District Court.

