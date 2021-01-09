Police: Road rage incident under investigation in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a road rage incident on Friday in Randolph, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Pleasant Street at 11:15 p.m. found a man shot in the shoulder and his mother shot in the arm while in a car, police said.

The man, 26, was taken to a Boston hospital and his mother, 60, was sent to a Brockton hospital for their injuries.

An investigation determined that a blue four door sedan pulled up alongside the victims from behind and shot four to seven rounds at them, officials said.

The driver of the sedan was operating erratically on Route 28 Southbound before the incident, according to the victims, police said.

Officers were told that the suspect passed other vehicles before ending up behind the victims’ vehicle, according to police.

After following the victims onto Pleasant Street from North Main Street, police were told the suspect then passed the victims’ vehicle and opened fire on the passenger’s side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Randolph police at 781-963-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)