Police: Robbery suspect killed in shootout with FedEx driver

(WHDH) — An armed robbery suspect was killed in a shootout with a FedEx driver on Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to the 600 block of Unruh Ave. in Philadelphia just after 7 p.m. learned a FedEx driver shot and killed an armed individual who had wounded and robbed him in a violent confrontation, WPVI-TV reported.

Police say the suspect shot the driver in the stomach moments after he delivered a package to a home. The driver, who was also armed with a gun, reportedly returned fire.

“He [driver] was able to tell police that he was making a delivery,” Philadelphia Police Inspector Scott Small told reporters. “When he got done making that delivery, he was approached by at least one male and he was robbed.”

The driver managed to get to a nearby grocery store, where he was able to notify the police about the deadly encounter, according to the news outlet.

The driver was taken to an area hospital. He is expected to survive.

The 27-year-old robbery suspect was said to be in possession of stolen items when police later found him in a driveway suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest, back, and torso. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A bloodsoaked vehicle was reportedly found nearby, along with bullet casings.

In a statement, FedEx told the news outlet, “The safety of our team members and service providers is a top priority.”

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.

An investigation is ongoing.

