Police: Rochester teacher touched girls inappropriately, put them in trash barrels

ROCHESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — A Rochester elementary school teacher is facing criminal charges after authorities say he had inappropriate, physical contact with multiple female students.

Police responding Thursday to Rochester Memorial School learned of allegations made by students against a sixth-grade teacher. After an investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for James Sullivan, 35, of Fairhaven, police said.

Sullivan only touched girls in his classroom, according to police. Two girls told investigators that Sullivan put them inside a trash barrel and recycle bin against their will. Sullivan is also accused of taking video of the girls as they did gymnastics moves in front of him.

Sullivan turned himself into police on Saturday. He was arrested and charged with one count of assault and battery and one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Sullivan was arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court and was released on $10,000 bail. He has been placed on leave by the school.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)