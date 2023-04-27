PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after they believe a rock was thrown at a Providence school bus on Wednesday, shattering a window and sending a 9-year-old girl to the hospital.

The girl was treated for cuts to her face from the broken glass, officials say. She is expected to be okay.

Investigators say they are still searching for the person responsible.

No additional information has been released.

