WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a rollover crash spilled laundry detergent across the highway in Wrentham Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on I-495 northbound between Route 1A and King Street found a rollover accident and car fire, police said. A large quantity of laundry detergent had also spilled on the road.

No other information was immediately available. The crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)