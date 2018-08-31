Police: Roxbury man caught with loaded gun, counterfeit bills in Back Bay

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury man is facing weapons charges after police say he was caught with a loaded gun in the Back Bay Thursday night.

Officers who were warned that a man may have been carrying a firearm in the area of 339 Boylston St. arrested Tarique Richardson, 22, after a pat frisk revealed a loaded .38-caliber Taurus revolver in his waistband and several counterfeit bills, according to a post on the Boston Police Department’s website.

Richardson is expected to be arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number and possession of counterfeit notes of bank bills.

