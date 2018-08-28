BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury man who sent Boston police officers on a foot pursuit Monday evening faces multiple gun charges.

Joshua Carvalho, 20, is scheduled to appear in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

Officers conducting an investigation in the area of 516 Columbia Rd. in Dorchester around 4:30 p.m. were approached by Carvalho when he suddenly took off running, police said.

The officers pursued Carvalho and allegedly saw him pull a firearm out of the waistband of his pants and discard it on the sidewalk.

One officer remained with the firearm, which was determined to be a loaded 9mm Bryco Arms Jennings 9 handgun, while the second officer continued the foot pursuit, police said.

The officer eventually caught up to Carvalho and placed him into custody after an alleged brief struggle.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)