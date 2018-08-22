Police: Roxbury shooting leaves man dead

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a fatal shooting in Roxbury Wednesday night.
Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 39 Hollander St. about 7:12 p.m. found an 18-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a post Wednesday night on the Boston Police Department’s website.
The man, whose name has not been released, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.
