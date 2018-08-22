Police: Roxbury shooting leaves man dead

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a fatal shooting in Roxbury Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 39 Hollander St. about 7:12 p.m. found an 18-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a post Wednesday night on the Boston Police Department’s website.

The man, whose name has not been released, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

DEATH INVESTIGATION: #BPD Homicide Unit investigating shooting death in the area of 39 Hollander Street in Roxbury. To help solve, please call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME. https://t.co/OjG7WjErHG pic.twitter.com/77Mf4LJYkW — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 23, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)