Police: Roxbury woman arrested for possessing, distributing child porn

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 36-year-old Roxbury woman has been arrested on child porn charges on Wednesday, officials said.

After receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in March, the Boston Police Department Crimes Against Children Unit launched an investigation and arrested Stephanie Lak, 36, on charges of possession of child pornography and distribution of material of a child in a sex act, according to Boston police.

And now police are looking to speak with people who may have had contact with Lak.

If you or your minor dependents have been in contact with Lak and think you may be a victim of the allegations in this case, please email Lakinvestigation@fbi.gov and provide your name and best contact information to have a member of the investigative team contact you.

All identities of victims will be kept confidential. Identified victims may be eligible for certain services and rights under state and/or federal law.

