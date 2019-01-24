CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The connection between a Boston woman’s disappearance and a rumored human trafficking ring being operated out of Cambridge do not appear connected despite gossip circulating around the region, police said.

Cambridge police were made aware by several residents that images of a text message claiming that investigators are connecting 23-year-old Olivia Ambrose’s three-day disappearance with a human trafficking ring run by ride-share drivers had been making rounds on social media.

Police wrote on Facebook that they have “no knowledge of any such information or investigation and the information does not appear to have any validity.”

Anyone with questions or concerns about public safety matters are encourage to call Cambridge police directly.

