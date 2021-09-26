SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenager who ran away from her Salisbury home has been found safe in the Boston area, police said.
Keylee Etienne, 14, of Salisbury, ran away from home last Thursday, according to Salisbury police.
Police announced on Monday morning that she had been located safe in the Boston area and has been returned home to Salisbury.
No additional information was immediately available.
