Police: Runaway teens found safe in Wareham

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Middleborough police say two teens who ran away from a day school earlier this week were found safe in Wareham Friday.

Thomas Solecki, 13, of Dennis, and Steven Santos, 14, of Wareham, allegedly walked away from the Regional Educational Assessment & Diagnostic Services Academy about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins said in a statement.

Both boys were found safe by Wareham police Friday.

The READS Academy, located on East Grove Street, serves children from several other public school districts that require specialized instruction and services.

