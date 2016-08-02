Police: Salem man accused of killing wife

SALEM, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman was killed on Chandler Street in Salem Tuesday.

Salem police said the woman’s estranged husband walked into the station around 3:45 a.m. and told officers he killed his wife.

The District Attorney’s office said the woman was strangled. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect is being charged with murder.

The 50-year-old suspect will be arraigned in Salem District Court Tuesday.

