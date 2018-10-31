Police: Sandwich man arrested for hitting Duck Boat passenger with full can of beer

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Sandwich man is facing an assault charge after police say he hit someone with a thrown beer during the Red Sox Parade on Wednesday.

Officers who saw Patrick Connolly throw an unopened beer at one of the Duck Boats that hit a man who was riding on the vehicle placed him under arrest, according to Boston police.

The victim, whose name was not released, was not injured.

Connolly is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)