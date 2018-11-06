Police: Saugus drug trafficker caught with loaded guns, cash after struggle

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man is facing a slew of weapons, assault, and drug charges after police say he fought with Saugus police officers as they were attempting to arrest him on Thursday, officials said.

Officers patrolling the area of Central Street about 8:15 p.m. spotted a gray sedan belonging to Irving Terrero, 25, who is known to police, parked in the driveway of a home, Saugus Police Chief Ronald Giorgetti said. When Terrero arrived at the house, he allegedly walked away from an officer who tried to speak with him and fled into a nearby house.

Shortly after, police say a black Honda Accord pulled up in front of the home where Terrero’s car was initially spotted and officers watched as Terrero ran out of the house and jumped into the vehicle, which fled when an officer tried to pull his cruiser behind it.

Terrero was pursued on foot as he broke into a rear door of a nearby home and fought with officers as they placed him under arrest.

During a search of his person and his vehicle, police say they found a loaded handgun, a large plastic bag containing trafficking weight of cocaine, a large black duffel bag containing a loaded, high-capacity firearm and $653 in cash.

He was ordered held without bail Friday at his arraignment in Lynn District Court on charges of trafficking cocaine over 18 grams, committing a firearm violation with one prior violent/drug crime, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a loaded large capacity firearm, breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime for a felony, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony,

possession of ammunition without an FID card, and use of a motor vehicle in a felony/larceny.

“These officers did a remarkable job in recognizing potentially suspicious activity, and then acting quickly to stop a dangerous individual as he committed a felony,” Giorgetti said in a statement. “I’m proud of Sgt. Rappa and Officers Maes, Chadwell and DiPietro for their work in overcoming being assaulted by this individual and take him into custody without further incident. Because of these officers, two deadly guns and a significant amount of dangerous narcotics have been removed from the streets of Saugus.”

