Police: Saugus man stopped 3 times in row for traffic violations threatens officer

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Saugus man stopped three times in row before threatening physical harm on a state trooper was arrested Friday, police say.

About 10:30 a.m., police on patrol in Revere observed a Ford F150 pickup truck with an unsecured load of scrap metal items, including a hot water tank that was only secured by one bungee cord, and with the tailgate down, traveling in both the right travel lane and the breakdown lane at a slow speed, according to a press release issued Friday by the Massachusetts State Police Department.

Police pulled the truck over and explained the reason for the stop to the operator, Joshua Thomson, 32, of Saugus.

Police say Thomson began arguing with the trooper, stating that his load was properly secured.

The trooper issued Thomson a citation for having an unsecured load and gave him a warning for the marked lanes violation and also advised the operator to take the next exit in order to properly secure his load, as his vehicle and driving were a hazard to other motorists, according to police.

As the officer walked back to his cruiser, Thomson exited his truck and began recording the trooper with his cell phone while walking in the right travel lane, creating a traffic hazard.

The officer ordered him to get back in his vehicle numerous times, and eventually, Thomson got back in his truck, but not before leveling insults at the trooper, police say.

Thomson then began traveling southbound at about 25 mph in a 55-mph zone, while holding his cell phone out the window to record the officer, who was traveling behind him, according to police, who said Thomson was unable to stay in his travel lane and was additionally creating a traffic backup.

The truck exited Route 1 onto Route 16, at which time police pulled the truck over again and issued Thomson another citation for unlawful use of a cell phone, marked lanes violation, and breakdown lane violation.

Police say Thomson then exited his vehicle, irate and yelling insults and, this time, physical threats at the trooper.

The officer repeatedly ordered Thomson to get back in his vehicle and leave, and eventually, Thomson complied before driving down Adams Street and turning onto Garfield Avenue, where left turns are prohibited by clearly posted signs, according to police.

Police then attempted to stop the truck again, but Thomson refused to stop, eventually pulling into a parking lot, where he was placed under arrest for failure to stop for a police officer and disorderly person.

He was taken to Chelsea District Court for arraignment.

