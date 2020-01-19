Police save man threatening to jump off a garage in Brighton

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fast-acting cops say they saved a man threatening to jump off a garage and end his life on Friday in Brighton.

Officers responding to the roof of a parking garage around 9:30 p.m. on Guest Street found the man in his 20s on the 6th floor of the building, authorities said.

The man jumped over the fence on top of the building and was on the ledge of the garage, according to authorities.

As officers got closer police say the man threatened to harm himself.

Police told the man to come back over the fence and were able to grab him as he began to move away from the ledge, according to police.

He was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation and treatment, police said.

