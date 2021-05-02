Police say 1 man fatally shot, another wounded in Connecticut

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Waterbury, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near East Main and Wall streets shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Waterbury police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Davis said.

The officers found a man who has been shot multiple times, Davis said. They rendered aid to the victim, but he died of his injuries.

A second victim had been shot in the leg, police said. He was treated at a hospital and released.

No arrests have been made.

