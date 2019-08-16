Police say 14-year-old driver hit Vermont church with car

MILTON, Vt. (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old driver was at the wheel of a fast-moving car that hit a church in Milton.

There were only minor injuries in the crash into the Cornerstone Community Church that was reported at about 3 a.m. Friday, but the church suffered significant damage and the car was destroyed.

Police say there were three teenagers in the car and two were taken to the hospital for observation. Police credit seat belts and air bags for preventing more serious injuries.

The car went through the outside wall of the church and two inside walls before it was stopped by the foundation.

