STOWE, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont say two Stowe residents lost more than $5,800 to a telephone scam purporting to be from the Social Security Administration.

Police say the scam’s script has widely circulated through the country, and involves a caller telling the victims that a freeze would be put on their accounts due to a lack of payments. The Burlington Free Press reports Police Chief Donald Hull said on Tuesday the scammer also threatened the victims that an arrest warrant would be issued if no payment was received.

Hull says the victims complied with the request to buy Google Play gift cards and share the codes on the back of them. Hull says people should never give financial or personal information over the phone.

