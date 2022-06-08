SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (AP) — A man who was found dead alongside a road in Springfield was shot to death in a homicide, Vermont State Police said.

Springfield police received a call shortly after noon on Monday from a resident who reported seeing what appeared to be a dead man along Greeley Road. Justin Gilliam, 38, of Springfield, died of a gunshot wound to the head, police said Tuesday.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call Vermont State Police in Westminster. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

