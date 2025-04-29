CHATHAM, Ill. (AP) — Residents of a small central Illinois city on Tuesday mourned the loss of three young children and a teenager killed in a startling crash in which a car barreled through a building used for a popular after-school camp. Authorities said it didn’t appear to be a targeted attack.

The car left a road, crossed a field and smashed into the side of the building in Chatham on Monday afternoon, according to Illinois State Police. It traveled through the building, striking numerous people before exiting the other side. Six children were also hospitalized, including one left in critical condition.

The Sangamon County coroner identified the victims as 18-year-old Rylee Britton of Springfield and three Chatham children: Ainsley Johnson, 8, and Kathryn Corley and Alma Buhnerkempe, both 7.

“This is just devastating,” said Jennifer Walston, 43, as she and her three daughters left flowers and a stuffed animal at the crash site. Plywood covered the hole where the car had crashed into the building used by Youth Needing Other Things Outdoors.

As details about the investigation emerged, people in the community of nearly 15,000 outside the Illinois capital city of Springfield found ways to grieve and comfort each other.

Schools switched to online learning and churches held prayer services. City leaders ordered flags to be flown at half-staff. An ice cream shop offered free scoops and a community meeting place. Some locals changed their social media profile pictures to red ribbons with the motto “Chatham Strong.”

The driver, a 44-year-old woman from Chatham, wasn’t injured but was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Police said toxicology reports were pending. She was not in custody on Tuesday. State police declined to offer further details, saying the crash remains under investigation.

“This does not appear to be a targeted attack,” state police said in a statement.

Hundreds, including students, packed Cherry Hills Church. Most wore red, the color of the Glenwood High School, where Rylee was a senior.

Pastor Steve Patzia told the crowd he saw her in church weeks ago as he offered words of comfort.

“It’s good and right to feel how you feel, when you feel how you feel. I’ve had moments of grief and sadness. I’ve cried, and I’ve also had memories,” he said. “I would encourage you to share those good memories you have of her and the children that were lost as well. And I also want to say it’s OK to ask questions.”

Parents said the YNOT Outdoors after-school and summer camp programs, which employ high school and college students as counselors, are coveted and competitive to get into. In social media posts about the crash, families recalled fond summer memories at the location which focuses on outdoor activities.

Walston’s daughters have attended the group’s summer camp and said they knew Alma and Ainsley, remembering them as energetic girls who loved to dance and made efforts to include others.

“They were sweet girls,” Walston said.

The studio where Ainsley and two others hurt in the crash took dance also canceled classes Tuesday. Teachers at Studio M Dance Centre remembered the 8-year-old as a “sweet and sassy” dancer and tumbler.

“Her spirit will always be a part of our dance family, and she will be deeply missed every single day,” the studio said in a Facebook post.

Jamie Loftus, founder of YNOT Outdoors, said security camera footage showed a vehicle that left the road “a substantial distance” away and sped across the field. Then it crossed a road and a parking lot before crashing through the building “with no apparent attempt to alter its direction,” Loftus said. After passing through the building, the vehicle crossed a gravel road and crashed into a pole and fence.

“I cannot gather the words to express much of anything that will make sense in print. However, I do know that our families who suffered loss and injury today, are hurting very, very badly,” Loftus said in a social media post on Monday. “They are friends and their kids are like our kids.”

Officials in the Ball-Chatham School District, where the four victims attended schools, said classes would be online through Thursday.

“As we mourn this unimaginable loss, we recognize the pain and grief that many are experiencing,” Superintendent Becca Lamon and Chatham Village President Dave Kimsey said in a joint statement. “We are all hurting.”

The deadly crash comes days after a car plowed through a crowded street during a Filipino heritage festival in Canada, killing 11 people. Similar vehicle ramming events have taken place worldwide.

