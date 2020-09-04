SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The driver of a car that had been reported stolen was killed Friday in an early morning head-on crash, South Burlington police said.

The crash on Shelburne Road was reported just before 4 a.m. Friday.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the southbound car was reported stolen overnight from a Burlington neighborhood.

Police say they are working to learn the identity of the person killed in the crash. The name of the person who was injured was not released.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)