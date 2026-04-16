ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say Justin Fairfax, the state’s former lieutenant governor, shot and killed his wife and then fatally shot himself.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said Thursday that both were found dead at their northern Virginia home after the couple’s teenage son called 911 shortly after midnight.

The police chief said the couple was going through a divorce.

Davis said his officers responded to the home in January after Justin Fairfax alleged his wife had assaulted him.

“There are several cameras set up inside the house. Apparently. Mrs. Fairfax, at some point during these divorce proceedings, set up a lot of cameras inside the home. We reviewed those cameras, and we corroborated that the alleged assault never occurred. So, there was no arrest made.” ___ EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org

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