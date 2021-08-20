EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man was shot to death outside a bar in East Hartford early Friday, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Malibu Sports Bar and Lounge at about 12:30 a.m., Lt. Joshua Litwin, a spokesperson for the East Hartford Police Department, said in a news release.

The officers spotted the shooting victim in the parking lot and began performing CPR on him “despite an uncooperative crowd that was hostile toward police,” Litwin said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died, Litwin said. His name was not immediately released.

Witnesses told police that two possible suspects fled the area in a dark colored sedan.

