Police say missing Hyde Park man has been found

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say a 22-year-old Hyde Park man who was last seen Sunday afternoon has been found “safe and sound.”

Diante “Kai” Davis-Copeland was last seen in the area of Fairmount Avenue wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, white sneakers and black backpack.

Police say Davis-Copeland had gone missing in the past and has been known to frequent the Hyde Park Library and the area surrounding Hyde Park High School.

On Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed Davis-Copeland was located and thanked those for assisting in the search effort.

UPDATE: Missing Person Diante “Kai” Davis-Copeland, 22, of Hyde Park has been located safe and sound. To all who helped in the search, we say,"Thank you." — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 22, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)