Police say missing Somerville teen has been found

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police say a a missing teenager has been found in good health.

Emma Fraser, 15, had last been seen wearing a black and white zippered hoodie, black stretch pants and black sneakers when she voluntarily left Lowell Street in Somerville, police said.

Authorities announced Friday morning that Fraser was found and reunited with her family in good health.

UPDATE: Missing 15 year old Emma was located and is reunited with her family in good health. — SomervillePolice (@SomervillePD) March 27, 2020

