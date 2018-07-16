Police say people placing tacks on bike lanes in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton police are warning the public to be aware of tacks in bike lanes on Nahanton Street.

People in the area say it keeps on happening.

“We’d pick them up, and a week later, it would happen again,” said resident Carrie Mosher. “And the next week, it would happen at a different road. It definitely seems like someone has a beef with cyclists.”

Newton police say they’ve stepped up patrols in the area in hopes of catching whoever is responsible for leaving the tacks.

