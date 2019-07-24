Police say shoplifter hit police cruiser while fleeing scene

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wareham police say an alleged shoplifter is accused of striking a police cruiser while attempting the flee the scene.

Police say Tammi L. Denwood, 41, of Randolph allegedly struck the cruiser of the officer responding to reports she had shoplifted from the Rite-Aid in Wareham Plaza.

Once Denwood noticed the cruiser, police say she reversed at a high rate of speed and struck the vehicle so hard the two cars became conjoined.

The officer suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Tobey Hospital.

Denwood was able to flee the area and abandon her car on Littleton Drive before taking off into the woods.

A search of the car led officers to find what is believed to be cocaine, crack cocaine, Suboxone, and Gabapentin. Denwood also had a digital scale and nearly $1000 in cash.

She was later taken into custody and is now facing several charges including, shoplifting negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

She is due to appear in Wareham District Court on Thursday.

