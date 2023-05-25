DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A shot that was fired inside St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers during an emergency response to a hoax call earlier this week was an accident that happened while a police officer was holstering his gun, town officials said.

Officials shared an update on their investigation Thursday a matter of days after the incident at St. John’s Prep on Monday.

In their update, officials said police responded within two minutes of an initial report claiming there was a person in a bathroom with a gun on the St. John’s campus.

After clearing the bathroom inside the school’s Benjamin Hall, officials said an officer began holstering his gun.

“The officer reported that as he did, his index finger was extended along the side of the barrel, which is consistent with his training, and that a secondary piece of equipment interfered with the holstering process, resulting in a single shot being discharged and striking the bathroom tile floor next to the officer’s foot,” officials said.

Danvers officials identified the officer as an 11-year-veteran of the Danvers Police Department. No one was injured in this incident, officials said.

An investigation was ongoing as of Thursday and officials said Danvers police plan to also request an independent review from the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

“Since Monday, the department has and continues to participate in after-action reviews with various stakeholders and experts,” officials said. “The department will use the information gained from these reviews and information learned from the investigation to take any corrective actions and recommended training deemed appropriate.”

St. John’s Prep was closed on Tuesday after Monday’s incident.

Classes resumed on Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)