Police say toddler likely drowned after falling into river

CHELSEA, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say the toddler who died after being swept away by the White River in Chelsea likely drowned.

The autopsy on the body of 2-year-old Paislee Champney has not been completed, but police said Monday the preliminary investigation has determined the child’s death was an accidental drowning.

Police and other rescue crews were called about 1 p.m. Friday after Paislee “wandered away from supervision” and was swept away by the strong currents.

Responding rescue crews located the child who was transported to Gifford Medical Center in Randolph where she was pronounced dead.

