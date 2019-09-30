Police: SC man with bag of heroin strikes 3 cruisers during chase in NH

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A South Carolina man is facing drug and other charges after striking three police cruisers with a stolen car during a wild chase in Salem, New Hampshire on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to an alert of a car stolen out of Haverhill at 8:50 a.m. found the car near the Park View Inn on Route 28, police said. When officers approached the car, the driver — later identified as Daquhan Cromer, 22, of Greenville, South Carolina — allegedly drove away on the lawn, nearly striking an employee of the inn.

Cromer drove through the parking lot, striking a parked car and two police cruisers, and then through several other parking lots before fleeing southbound on Route 28, police said. After striking a third cruiser near South Broadway and Central Street, Cromer fled on foot before being caught by police.

An officer injured his knee during the chase and one cruiser had to be taken out of service, police said. Police allegedly found a large bag of a substance believed to be heroin on Route 28 after Cromer was taken into custody.

Cromer was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell, conduct after an accident, driving with a suspended license, disobeying an officer and resisting arrest. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Rockingham County Superior Court.

