Police: School minivan comes within feet of getting hit by train in Whitman

WHITMAN, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Whitman are investigating after they said a school minivan came within feet of getting struck by a Commuter Rail train.

The incident happened at around 5:15 p.m. on Monday. Police said video showed the van between the railroad crossing gates and parallel with the train tracks as passing cars of the train came within feet of the van.

Police said the driver stopped just before the tracks and one of the gates came down on the van. State law requires all school buses stop at all railroad crossings between 15 and 50 feet away from the train tracks.

One student was inside the van at the time. The train did not hit the van and no one was injured. Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

