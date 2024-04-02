CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a Cambridge Police Department Youth Resource officer assigned to Cambridge Rindge and Latin School accidentally fired their gun while using a staff bathroom on Tuesday.

Police say the accidental discharge occurred at 1:45 p.m. and in a joint statement, Cambridge police and Cambridge Public School said, “The officer was not hurt and there were no other injuries. The officer immediately notified department supervisors and the school administration. CPD then responded to the scene and is currently investigating. The school day was not disrupted.”

No additional information was immediately available.

