Police: Scituate man tried to strangle officer after shattering window at South Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Scituate man was arrested after police say he shattered a large window at South Station before attempting to strangle a Transit police officer on Tuesday night, officials said

An officer on patrol at the commuter rail station around 5:30 p.m. spoke with an individual who said they had witnessed 32-year-old Jonathan Quigley throw a bottle through a large window pane, according to the Transit Police Department.

The officer spotted the suspect and ordered Quigley to stop but he attempted to flee the station on foot, police said.

When the officer caught up, Quigley allegedly struck him in the head, grabbed his throat and began to strangle him.

The officer was able to fend off Quigley, who was handcuffed when backup arrived at the scene.

Quigley is facing charges including strangulation, resisting arrest, and malicious destruction of property.

The incident remains under investigation.