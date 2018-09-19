Police: Scooter riders clung to car after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Two scooter riders desperately clung onto the hood of a vehicle in Everett Tuesday evening after being struck by a hit-and-run driver, police said.

Jakyrah Pires, 21, of Cambridge, is scheduled to face a judge in Malden District Court Wednesday on charges including multiple counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (to wit a motor vehicle), leaving the scene of personal injury and operating to endanger in connection with the incident on Lexington Street about 4:30 p.m.

The two victims told officers that they were driving south on Broadway when the driver of a blue motor vehicle that was traveling behind them tapped one of the scooters, Everett police said.

The victims said they continued driving when Pires accelerated her car and hit them, causing them to land on the hood of her vehicle.

Pires allegedly kept driving with both victims on her car.

The male victim fell off after being carried for about 30 yards and the female victim fell off near Broadway and Hancock Street after being carried about 100 yards, according to police.

The victims were taken to CHA Everett Hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness behind the suspected vehicle called police and stayed on the phone with dispatch to help locate Pires in the Wegman’s parking lot in Medford.

Everett police, in assistance with Massachusetts State Police, placed Pires under arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)