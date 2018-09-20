Police: Scooter riders clung to hood of car after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Two terrified scooter riders desperately clung to the hood of a vehicle in Everett Tuesday evening after being struck by a hit-and-run driver, police said.

Jakyrah Pires, 21, of Cambridge, appeared in Malden District Court Wednesday to face charges including multiple counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (to wit a motor vehicle), leaving the scene of personal injury and operating to endanger in connection with the incident on Lexington Street about 4:30 p.m.

The two victims told officers that they were driving south on Broadway when a driver behind them, later identified as Pires, became angry because they were driving too slow and not in the bike lane, Everett police said.

Pires then allegedly tapped the back of one of the scooters.

The victims said they continued driving but Pires accelerated her car and hit them, causing them to land on the hood of her vehicle.

A camera inside a nearby store captured the entire incident. Surveillance video showed Pires continuing to drive with both victims on her car.

The male victim fell off after being carried for about 30 yards and the female victim fell off near Broadway and Hancock Street after being carried about 100 yards, according to police.

The victims were taken to CHA Everett Hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Asaad Alsary says he witnessed the violent encounter and stayed behind the suspected vehicle while he called the police.

“When we stop at the intersection, she said, ‘Why you follow me?'” Alsary said. “‘I told her, ‘You hit the people and then you run. That’s not the right way to do.'”

Alsary says he stayed on the phone with dispatch and followed Pires to Wegman’s in Medford.

Everett police, in assistance with Massachusetts State Police, placed Pires under arrest in the parking lot.

She allegedly attempted to assault an officer and urinated in the police cruiser.

Pires has since been released from custody following her Wednesday court appearance.

