Police: Scooter thief arrested after hitting security guard with metal pliers

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Roxbury man is facing assault charges after police say he hit a security guard with a pair of metal pliers after he was caught trying to steal an electric scooter in South Boston early Friday morning.

Longwood Public Safety Officers assigned to Beacon Management Property were monitoring the security cameras protecting the property on Old Colony Avenue about 2:03 a.m. when they noticed two people shining a flashlight on a scooter start cutting a chain attached to the vehicle with an electric handheld saw, according to Boston police.

When the security guards tried to stop the suspect, later identified as Wilson Moreira, 22, he allegedly struck one of them with a pair of metal pliers, prompting them to call Boston police for backup.

Moreira was later arrested on charges of larceny over $250, possessing burglarious tools, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

He is due to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

