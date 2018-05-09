Police scramble to pull sleeping man from burning car

(WHDH) — Police in New Jersey saved a man from a burning car after it caught fire with him sleeping inside, officials said.

Officers responding to several calls about a parked car that went up in flames outside of a home in Roselle found a man inside and flames shooting from the vehicle.

“[The officer] saw the silhouette of a head or body in the car, and it appeared to be slumped over the steering wheel,” Lt. Manuel Jimenez told News12 New Jersey. “It appeared that he was disoriented and not aware.”

Fast-moving officers knocked out the windows and pulled a 42-year-old man to safety. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the man fell asleep with his foot on the gas pedal, causing the car to overheat and catch fire.

It’s not clear why the man was sleeping in the car.

The rescue was captured on bodycam video. Watch it below: