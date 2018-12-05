PLAINVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut are searching for the suspect or suspects responsible for leaving screws in a roadway and causing hundreds of flat tires.

Plainville police say they found about 200 screws along Stillwell Drive about a month and a half ago. Lt. Eric Peterson says they have since found other locations with screws or nails in the roadway, leading police to believe it is intentional.

An employee at a local tire company tells WVIT-TV they saw more than 10 cars in a single day with nails in the tires.

Kelly Bouchard tells WFSB-TV she had to pay $200 to fix her tires after running over screws in November.

Peterson says police hope to stop the criminals before someone gets seriously hurt.

